Power of Prayer

LIBERTY - On Saturday, hundreds of area Christians filled the downtown streets to lift the community in prayer at the 4th Annual Liberty County Prayer March.

The largest March to date featured pastors from churches across the county, along with other community members who brought words of praise and offered prayers of hope for the people, first responders, elected officials, schools, and youth of Liberty County.

Event founder Jane Delaney celebrated the gathering and expressed hope the march would continue to grow each year and bring more believers together.

"Praise God from whom all blessings flow for our amazing Liberty County community," Delaney said.

Young and old made the short trek together harmoniously with smiles and tears of joy.

"I am so grateful for such a glorious opportunity to be a part of the Annual Liberty County Prayer March," said Delaney.

The event featured music from the Liberty High School Choir, under the direction of Christie Bean, as well as Karla Burris and Appointed by Grace, who have been a part of the march from the beginning.

Nearly every community and denomination was represented in the march this year, as they brought the message to marchgoers.

"The ministers from every denomination throughout the county made it apparent how dedicated they were to see Liberty County devoted to God and revival," Delaney said.

This year, the march was led by area youth, who filled the streets of Liberty, holding signs and leading chants. Organizers also honored the later Rev. Dwight Pruitt, who was instrumental in the march.

"It was also such a joy to honor Dwight Pruitt and our youth who led our March this year. Thank you to all those involved in making this year's march the largest in attendance," Delaney said.

Delaney was also very appreciative of the efforts of local media in spreading the word to the community.

"I want to particularly thank Russell Payne and DeDe Taylor for their dedication, commitment and inspiring enthusiasm, as well as Ashley Campbell for her efforts organizing the youth," she said.

Organizers plan to meet soon to prepare for the 5th Annual Liberty County Prayer March, set for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at noon.

"I am so grateful for such a glorious opportunity to be a part of the Annual Liberty County Prayer March, which will be held the first Saturday in October every year. Please put this on your calendar for next year," concluded Delaney.