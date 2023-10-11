Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
‘FALLEN OFFICERS’ PHONE SCAM
Time to read
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Power of Prayer

Ariel Turner
ariel.turner@thevindicator.com
Posted in:
News
Worship
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Hardin Methodist Youth Director Kelly Fielder holds her daughter Amelia in a heartfelt embrace during the 4th Annual Liberty County Prayer March.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Local youth filled the streets of Downtown Liberty with signs of faith Saturday.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Christians from across Liberty County filled the streets Saturday as the largest Prayer March crowd to date joined one another to celebrate their faith.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Local attorney Michelle Mangum-Merendino and former longtime Liberty County Treasurer Winn Skidmore enjoying the Liberty County Prayer March.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and her daughter Ella Harkness took part in the annual event.
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

LIBERTY - On Saturday, hundreds of area Christians filled the downtown streets to lift the community in prayer at the 4th Annual Liberty County Prayer March.  

The largest March to date featured pastors from churches across the county, along with other community members who brought words of praise and offered prayers of hope for the people, first responders, elected officials, schools, and youth of Liberty County.  

Event founder Jane Delaney celebrated the gathering and expressed hope the march would continue to grow each year and bring more believers together.  

"Praise God from whom all blessings flow for our amazing Liberty County community," Delaney said. 

Young and old made the short trek together harmoniously with smiles and tears of joy. 

"I am so grateful for such a glorious opportunity to be a part of the Annual Liberty County Prayer March," said Delaney. 

The event featured music from the Liberty High School Choir, under the direction of Christie Bean, as well as Karla Burris and Appointed by Grace, who have been a part of the march from the beginning. 

Nearly every community and denomination was represented in the march this year, as they brought the message to marchgoers. 

"The ministers from every denomination throughout the county made it apparent how dedicated they were to see Liberty County devoted to God and revival," Delaney said. 

This year, the march was led by area youth, who filled the streets of Liberty, holding signs and leading chants. Organizers also honored the later Rev. Dwight Pruitt, who was instrumental in the march. 

"It was also such a joy to honor Dwight Pruitt and our youth who led our March this year.  Thank you to all those involved in making this year's march the largest in attendance," Delaney said. 

Delaney was also very appreciative of the efforts of local media in spreading the word to the community. 

"I want to particularly thank Russell Payne and DeDe Taylor for their dedication, commitment and inspiring enthusiasm, as well as Ashley Campbell for her efforts organizing the youth," she said. 

Organizers plan to meet soon to prepare for the 5th Annual Liberty County Prayer March, set for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at noon. 

"I am so grateful for such a glorious opportunity to be a part of the Annual Liberty County Prayer March, which will be held the first Saturday in October every year. Please put this on your calendar for next year," concluded Delaney. 

The Vindicator Copyright © 2023