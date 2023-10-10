‘FALLEN OFFICERS’ PHONE SCAM

LIBERTY – The Liberty Police Department has been receiving complaints indicating that citizens are being contacted, via telephone, by unknown persons who have been soliciting donations for the Liberty Police Department Fallen Officers Fund.

“This is a complete hoax and should not be taken seriously,” said LPD Chief Gary Martin. “Police officers, deputies, troopers, whatever the case may be, simply do not call the citizens they serve and demand or request money under any circumstances.”

There is a memorial fund, dedicated to the families of fallen officers, but these callers are not associated with this organization. A few tips to prevent falling victim to this scam, or other similar telephone scams, are:

Don’t ever provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or don’t respond to emails that request the same type of information.

Remain very suspicious of any callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Routinely update your privacy settings within social media sites. Scammers tell believable stories by rooting out personal information from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other similar social media sites.

Never wire money or offer debit/credit card numbers to a stranger. Also, never buy gift cards then convey the card numbers to any person requesting money.

Be cautious when giving information or money to any fallen officer fund or to any other fundraiser when these requests are made via telephone. Legitimate organizations will have answers to your questions, and they won’t disconnect the call. If the caller’s story seems suspicious, hang up and visit the organization’s website then call the number you find listed there.

“These are frustrating occurrences because it’s extremely difficult, if not impossible, to locate the sources of these calls,” Chief Martin added. “You may receive a call and view a local number on your cell phone display; however, that number is most likely spoofed. The number you see may display the exact number, from the organization who claims to be calling, but the call could originate from some unknown overseas location on the other side of the world. Your Caller ID works great, most of the time, but the truth is that your Caller ID displays the data that it was programmed to show. Spoof callers can cause your Caller ID to display any number they wish to show, including your very own number.”

If you believe you may have fallen victim to a telephone scam, please contact your local police and report the incident immediately.