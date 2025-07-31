‘Force to be reckoned with’

Assistant coaches Tyler Jackson (back row, middle left) and Tyler George, alongside Head Coach James Folsom (middle row, right), show their support for the Liberty 12u softball team after they won the Ranger State Tournament. Showing their championship rings are Rhyan Byrd (mid row, left), Mazie Gilliland, Teah Semien, Olivia Jackson, Caydence Folsom, Madalyn George, Maci Thornton, Azeleigh Fregia, Kylee Thornton (front row, left), Braycee Thornton, Mackenzie Tullock and Jaelyn Chavez.
In 2019, the Liberty 6U softball team won the state tournament. Showing support are assistant coach Tyler George (back left), Head Coach Jake Pennington and assistant coach James Folsom. Showing their championship rings are Madalyn George (front left), Rhyan Byrd, Kensleigh Chandler, Macy Pennington, Teah Semien, Blaire Taylor, Angelli Diaz, Emma Lopez, Caydence Folsom, Mackenzie Tullock, Jade Ivey and Emmah Henry.