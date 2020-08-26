‘State Of Emergency’ declared for Hurricane Laura 

LIBERTY, AUG. 26, 2020 — Mayor Carl Pickett, City Manager Tom Warner, Liberty Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Director Brian Hurst, and Police Chief Gary Martin announced that Governor Abbott has declared a "State of Emergency" for Texas. As the City of Liberty prepares for Hurricane Laura, which is expected to hit South East Texas on Thursday at a Category 3 or 4 Level, city officials urge residents to take precautions and be prepared with a family emergency plan.

Liberty’s emergency operations team is working on securing emergency response equipment and making sure, if the storm hits, we're ready. Liberty’s administration top priority is to make sure residents are prepared. Natural disasters can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. Liberty residents are urged to learn how to protect themselves and their families by following the safety instructions provided by the city.

The City is working with local, private, and public partners and our county, in addition to state and federal agencies to protect Liberty’s citizens from the threat of this storm. We urge Liberty residents to develop their own family emergency plans. Residents should have first-aid kits, flashlights, batteries, food and any important papers, such as a social security card, birth certificate and insurance information, in a to-go kit as a precaution. The precautions taken today might save the lives of loved ones tomorrow.

When natural disasters strike, we need the support and cooperation of every resident. Take steps to protect yourself and your family.

The City of Liberty recommends the following safety measures to prepare for a hurricane:

Make plans to secure your property. Permanent storm shutters offer the best protection for windows. A second option is to board up windows with plywood, cut to fit and ready to install. Tape does not prevent windows from breaking.

Be sure trees and shrubs around your home are well trimmed.

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.

Prepare a basic emergency supply kit which contains one gallon of water per person and food for at least three days, prescription medication for three days, a non-electric can opener, moist towelettes, garbage bags, flashlights and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio to receive weather reports, local maps, a first aid kit and a whistle to signal for help.

If a hurricane is likely in our area, you should:

Listen to the radio or TV for information.

Secure your home, secure outdoor objects or bring them indoors.

Turn off utilities if instructed to do so. Otherwise, turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed.

Avoid using the phone, except for serious emergencies.

Ensure a supply of water for sanitary purposes such as cleaning and flushing toilets. Fill the bathtub and other large containers with water.

The City of Liberty will provide drinking water quality updates to residents.

You should evacuate under the following conditions:

If you are directed by local authorities to do so. Be sure to follow their instructions.

If you live in a mobile home or temporary structure—such shelters are particularly hazardous during hurricanes no matter how well fastened to the ground.

If you live in a floodplain, near a river, or on an inland waterway.

If you feel you are in danger.

If you are unable to evacuate, go to your safe room. If you do not have one, follow these guidelines:

Stay indoors during the hurricane and away from windows and glass doors.

Close all interior doors—secure and brace external doors.

Keep curtains and blinds closed. Do not be fooled if there is a lull; it could be the eye of the storm - winds will pick up again.

Take refuge in a small interior room, closet, or hallway on the lowest level.

Lie on the floor under a table or another sturdy object.

The City of Liberty, Police, and Fire Department officials are also in communication with county, state and federal agencies and are continuing to monitor the situation.

For additional information on creating your family emergency plan and putting together an emergency supply kit, please visit the State of Texas’s website at www.texasready.gov. You can also call the Federal Emergency Management Agency at 1-800-621-FEMA or visit the Department of Homeland Security website at www.ready.gov.

Any non-emergency questions can be directed to 936-336-3684.