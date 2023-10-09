115th TVE kicks off this weekend

LIBERTY – Every October, almost like clockwork, as temperatures cool down, the Trinity Valley Exposition heats up with some of the most fun and memorable events around.

The annual event enters its 115th year of supporting countless youngsters from around the area as they show off their 4H and FFA livestock and home economics projects, competing for scholarships and prizes, while learning the importance of hard work.

The festivities kick off this weekend, with the BBQ Cookoff underway and the always famous Wine Tasting Event kicking off Friday at 4 p.m. For all of you Dominos enthusiasts, do not forget the 42 Tournament.

The always adorable and beloved Baby Parade is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Liberty, and back at the TVE Fairgrounds is another day of pits blazing with great food as teams jockey for bragging rights.

Saturday night is the annual concert dance featuring local favorite Dawson Drake and Outlaw Country standout Creed Fisher on stage. The event kicks off at 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 and at the door for $25.

On Sunday, rodeo fans can get out and enjoy the Ranch Rodeo, getting underway at 2 p.m.

Tuesday night, the Carnival gets into full swing at 6 p.m., with plenty of fun for the entire family as it runs through TVE weekend.

Opening Day comes Wednesday, and there will be loads of fun and pageantry as the annual parade makes its way through Downtown Liberty, with a 10 a.m. start time. Following the parade, TVE goers can make their way over to the fairgrounds as the gates open.

This year, the TVE will feature the National Collegiate Shootout, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday night. On Saturday, the Parade of Champions begins at 7 p.m. as the 2023 Miss TVE Rodeo Queen is crowned.

On Friday morning, the Youth Auction Buyers Brunch begins at 9:30 a.m. before the bids start flying at the annual Youth Auction at 11 a.m.

For a complete list of events and opportunities to make more memories, check out The Vindicator’s 2023 TVE Edition or visit the TVE website at tvefair.com

TVE parking is $5. Adult tickets are $10 on Thursday and Friday and $15 on Saturday. Seniors (65 and over) are $5, children (4-17) are $5, and children ( 3 and under) are free. Rodeo seats are included with the ticket price and are first come, first served—no guaranteed entry into the rodeo if at capacity.

For more information on the TVE, visit their website at tvefair.com