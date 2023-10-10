Fierce blaze destroys home, family injured

DAYTON – A house fire late Monday evening has left a mother and son in critical condition and their family home wholly destroyed.

The Dayton Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene on CR 607 off FM 1960, where they found the home fully engulfed in flames and an 81-year-old woman and her 61-year-old son, who both sustained injuries and were life-flighted to the Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“Last I heard, both of them were in the ICU but are in stable condition,” Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller said.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m., and one theory was the fire was caused by a space heater knocked over by the family dog. According to Hergemueller, there is little evidence to support that theory due to the severe nature of the fire.

“It was a bad ordeal,” said Hergemueller.

The home was very close to several other structures. First responders from DVFD were aided in extinguishing the blaze before it spread further by the Kenefick and HWY 321 Volunteer Fire Departments, Liberty County ESD 3 and the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s office.

DVFD Chief Chad Glatfelter said all firefighters made it through the night safely without injury.