The 2023 Miss Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo was awarded to Reva Mosley, left, pictured with 1st Runner Up, Hana Lindsey. Mosley received a $2500.00 scholarship, a Corriente Trophy Saddle and custom saddle pad from Hardin Harness, a beautiful Corriente Crown, a leather trophy sash made by Lacy Brinkman, a magnetic sash pen from Marlee Brooks, along with an assortment of other gifts. Lindsey received a $1500.00 scholarship, a custom crown from YellowHair Buckles of Texas, a monogrammed halter from Hardin Harness, a customer saddle blanket, and a Sash from Archer Monogram.