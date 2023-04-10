Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
The 2023 Miss Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo was awarded to Reva Mosley, left, pictured with 1st Runner Up, Hana Lindsey. Mosley received a $2500.00 scholarship, a Corriente Trophy Saddle and custom saddle pad from Hardin Harness, a beautiful Corriente Crown, a leather trophy sash made by Lacy Brinkman, a magnetic sash pen from Marlee Brooks, along with an assortment of other gifts. Lindsey received a $1500.00 scholarship, a custom crown from YellowHair Buckles of Texas, a monogrammed halter from Hardin Harness, a customer saddle blanket, and a Sash from Archer Monogram.   

