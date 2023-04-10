AUTHOR AND HISTORIAN MACA WILL SPEAK TO LCHC

Bay area author, historian, cemetery preservationist and ghost story chronicler, Kathleen Maca, will be the guest speaker at the quarterly meeting of the Liberty County Historical Commission. The meeting will be held in the Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto Street, Liberty on Monday, April 17th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Kathleen is currently writing her fifth book about Galveston and has been a feature writer for Galveston Monthly magazine for 12 years. She has been a featured guest on Texas Country Reporter, the Travel Channel, Magnolia Network, Houston Life, KPRC news, Texas Chronicles, Texas Highways, NPR Radio, and numerous podcasts and radio shows.

She incorporates over forty years of genealogy experience into her research and writing about Galveston history and folklore. Her favorite thing about writing historical pieces is uncovering the little known and surprising stories from the past that prove that history can be stranger than any reality show. Kathleen became interested in cemeteries, tagging along with her grandparents to clean around graves which led to interesting conversations about the cemetery inhabitants and learning there is a story behind each headstone!

She also drives across the Lone Star State for travel blog "Tales from Texas" at kathleenmaca.com.

A member of the Association for Gravestone Studies, she is a cemetery historian, cemetery restorationist, Certified Tourism Ambassador, genealogist and just completed a two-year project for ancestry.com involving photographing approximately 250,000 vital records. Kathleen is also a member of the Sam Houston Chapter of the NSDAR, and the Bay Area Genealogy Society.

Kathleen also provides historical and ghost tours along the Strand, in the cemetery district and in neighborhoods on the island.

Join the Liberty County Historical Commission and author/speaker, Kathleen Maca for intriguing tales and little-known facts found in Texas cemeteries! The next morning, Tuesday the 18th, at 9:30 a.m., Ms. Maca will give a demonstration on proper headstone cleaning and preservation at City Cemetery in Liberty. The demonstration is free to the public. For more information email: lchc318@gmail.com or call 936-334-5813.