AG Paxton Sends Letter to Biden Administration to Reinstate the Transport of Liquefied Natural Gas to Improve U.S. Energy Independence

AUSTIN –Attorney General Ken Paxton and 24 attorneys general sent a letter to the Biden Administration reiterating that the Proposed Rule suspending the transport of liquified natural gas (LNG) by rail will greatly impact the ability of the nation to achieve energy independence. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) suspended a Trump era rule that allowed transport of LNG in rail tank cars, based on a speculative set of concerns related to climate change and greenhouse gases.

The current geopolitical situation demonstrates the critical and clear need for the United States to maintain natural gas production and transportation through multiple distribution points throughout the country. The Biden Administration should not suspend a rule that serves the vital objective of upholding our national energy independence.

“America’s gas production growth is not only an important benefit to our economy, but it also ensures national energy security at a time when we need it most,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will always fight to hold the Biden Administration accountable for dangerous and reckless policies that have disrupted our American way of life and threatened our country’s energy independence.”