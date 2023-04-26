ARMED ROBBERY AT LIBERTY SHELL

LIBERTY – On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 10:49 PM, the Liberty Police Department received a 911 emergency call which indicated that the Shell Food & Gas Mart, located at 1520 US Hwy 90 in the City of Liberty, had been robbed.

Liberty Police Officers arrived on scene, at approximately 10:52 PM, and began attempts to ascertain the number and descriptions of the suspects, the description of the suspect vehicle, and its direction of travel when the suspects fled the scene in the aftermath of the offense.

The cashier conveyed that he was working behind the counter when at least two actors, their faces covered by masks, entered the convenience store and, at gunpoint, ordered him from behind the counter then demanded that the cashier lie down on his stomach on the floor. A second suspect, also armed with a semi-automatic handgun, then climbed over the top of the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register, along with other items of value.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that there was an extended length of time, approximately ten minutes, between the commission of the offense and the time the alleged robbery was reported to law enforcement. The cashier remained within the Shell station for a short period of time before crossing the highway and reporting the robbery to law enforcement from Panther Stop Exxon located at 1413 US Hwy 90 in Liberty.

At the time of this release, the Liberty Police Department is searching for information regarding all suspects involved in the commission of this offense. If you have information related to this robbery, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division, Detective Rolando Aguilar at (936) 336-5666.