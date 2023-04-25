Wayne Karvin Smith, 57, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at their family home with his wife by his side. He was born on May 18, 2023, in Lexington, Virginia, to the late Cyrus Eugene and Melva Jean Pettie Smith. Wayne attended Channelview High School, in Channelview, Texas.

Wayne was a hardworking and intelligent individual. He spent more than twenty years working as a project manager and foreman for LWL Inc., in Baytown, at Exxon Mobile. Wayne was currently employed with North Star Energy Services, in Mont Belvieu. Through his career, he made some of the closest friends who eventually became more like family.

Wayne pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, riding four wheelers with the kids, and building things around the house. He enjoyed being at home with his family when he was not working. Wayne liked going to the racetrack with his wife and his brother Floyd. He was very passionate about cooking outside on the BBQ pit and inventing new recipes. Wayne could not just make one turkey at Thanksgiving, he would make as many as four, so the family had options. He had a passion for debate, and he did not like Democrats. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

In the last few weeks leading up to his passing, he enjoyed reaching out to his sisters Crystal, BooBoo, and Brenda, talking on the phone for hours. He loved his sisters very much, including his brother Floyd. He also loved his work family at LWL and North Star; every morning at North Star, he would make Mr. Billy a cup of Coffee.

On behalf of the family, they would like to offer their sincerest appreciation to Sid Rodriguez, for driving him to the hospital during his medical emergency, not waiting for the ambulance, giving the family two more weeks with him.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Jinny Hagan; his great-niece Alina Sturmer; and his Uncle Robert Smith. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of twenty-five years Margaret Smith; his children Megan Pleasant of Dayton, and Richard Longtine, II., and wife Destiny of Baytown; his grandchildren T’Leia and Ares Pleasant both of Dayton, and Renny Longtine of Baytown; his siblings Floyd Smith, Brenda Elliot, Melva Smith, and Crystal Tackas and husband Mike; numerous nieces and nephews, including Chelsey and Jonathan; his best friend Emiliano Sandoval; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Severing as pallbearers will be Floyd Smith, Emiliano Sandivol, Richard Longtine, Rusty Hagan, Jonathan Smith, Ray Sager, David Rivera, and Eric Rivera. Honorary pallbearer will be Sid Rodriguez.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12:00pm, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com