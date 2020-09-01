Babin applauds TxDOT’s Flood Mitigation Plan for I-10

ORANGE, Texas — U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) released the following statement applauding the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) announcement to replace 23 sections of concrete barrier along Interstate 10 in Orange and Chambers Counties. These updates will aid greatly in mitigating future flooding of the corridor.

“I’ve heard from many residents in Orange and Chambers Counties who are being impacted by repeat flooding along the Interstate 10 corridor after heavy rain events,” said Babin. “My staff and I have had numerous conversations with community leaders and leadership at TxDOT about this unfortunate situation. Last October, I visited a specific section of I-10 in Winnie, known to flood regularly, and met with local landowners as well as TxDOT officials to discuss what could be done. At the time, I requested that TxDOT investigate and determine what was interrupting the flow of water causing the flooding and that they quickly work to find a solution.

“I’ve worked to solve this problem for nearly a year and proudly commend TxDOT for taking the necessary action to address this critical issue effecting the homes, businesses, transportation, and lives of thousands in Southeast Texas. Taking action now will also benefit many as we reach the peak of hurricane season.”

TxDOT plans to replace seven medians in Orange County and 16 medians in Chambers County in two phases. In the first phase, the current wall will be replaced with a temporary concrete barrier that can be removed in the case of flooding. In phase two, a new permanent barrier, recently approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will allow for drainage along the bottom of the barrier.