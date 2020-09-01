Betty Louise Melonson Thibodeaux, 1942–2020

Betty Louise Melonson Thibodeaux of Humble passed away Friday evening, Aug. 30.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 527 S. Houston Ave., Humble, TX 77338, with Rev. Fr. Felix Osasona, MSP, Pastor, St. Mary Magdalene officiating, St. Mary Magdalene Director of Music and Liturgy Perci Cacanindin as organist, and soloists Isa Vawters and Cynthia Melonson.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, 3730 FM 160 N., Raywood, TX 77582.

Rosary services will be at Rios Funeral Home, 21036 Loop 494 in New Caney, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. and visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. with Deacon James Meshell, St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church officiating.

Betty was born Dec. 1, 1942, in Liberty to Floyd and Christine Gagne Melonson. She married Daniel Thibodeaux Oct. 8, 1960, at Sacred Heart Church in Raywood.

She worked as an operations manager in many of her and her husband’s business ventures including auto repair, drag strip, garbage business, and finally welding and fabrication. She loved learning about what was going on in the world; she loved listening to talk radio; interested in current events, history, and politics. She found joy in life through family and music.

Betty is lovingly remembered by her children, Ivana T. Meshell and husband James, Ivan Thibodeaux and wife Toni, Gregory Thibodeaux and his former wife Myra Hunt Thibodeaux, Eric Thibodeaux and wife Shanie, and Amy Thibodeaux Clemons and husband Keith; grandchildren, Cara Thibodeaux, Jessica Thibodeaux, Gregory Thibodeaux Jr., Trinity Thibodeaux and Le'ge Thibodeaux; her brothers and their wives, Donald Melonson and Nona, Wayne Melonson and Berta, Carl Melonson and B.B., Patrick Melonson and Cynthia; and many nieces, nephews and extended family, including Ronnie and Sheila Daniels and family, along with many friends, neighbors, and caregivers who have each been a special part of Betty’s life.

She is preceded in death by the father of her children, John Daniel Thibodeaux; her infant daughter, Gretchen; her parents, Floyd and Christine Melonson; and her brother, Charles, whom she adored. May their souls and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Honoring Betty as pallbearers will be Ivan Thibodeaux, Greg Thibodeaux, Gregory Thibodeaux Jr., Eric Thibodeaux, Keith Clemons and Kyle Clemons.

Honorary pallbearers, Betty’s brothers, are Donald Melonson, Wayne Melonson, Carl Melonson and Patrick Melonson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greater Houston, Oasis Hospice, St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Humble and/or Sacred Heart Church, Raywood, Texas.

Rios Funeral Home, 21036 Loop 494, New Caney, Texas is handling the arrangements.