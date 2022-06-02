Babin makes stop at FLNB

It was coffee, donuts, and conversation Friday, May 27, at First Liberty National Bank as Congressman Brian Babin made his way on the stump through downtown Liberty.

Babin was greeted by guests from around the community and took time to visit one on one with attendees before addressing the room on several issues facing the nation and his excitement for everyone to return to some sense of normalcy after the pandemic.

“The reality is we’ve been locked down for two years or more. It is so nice to be able to get out and shake hands and meet people face to face and put this COVID behind us and look at it in the rearview mirror,” said Babin as he opened his remarks.

He reminded everyone to continue following proper preventative care and use best health practices.

Babin spoke on the size of District 36 and its nine counties, which make up the largest oil and gas refinery area of any congressional district in the country.

Babin turned the conversation to the economy and his concerns with high gas prices, inflation, soaring food prices, and the possibility of a recession.

“I think we are in a situation today that we’re in danger of a recession. I think our smartest economists would not argue with that fact,” said Babin.

Babin then ran down some statistics on inflation, which has reached its highest point in 40 years, and the undue burden placed on families across the nation. Babin then asked the crowd if the rise in gas, food, and other areas of the economy had any impact on them, and the entire room raised their hand in the affirmative.

“Inflation is, without a doubt is, a tax on all Americans, its crippling families and Main Street businesses,” said Babin.

The congressman said after COVID that the national economy had lost around 20% of its small businesses as a result, with a large number coming from the restaurant and entertainment area.

Babin believes a great deal of the issues at hand comes from Washington Democrats and President Biden and his failure to come up with answers to rectify these troubles for the country.

“This year alone, we have about a $1.5 trillion deficit. We’re spending a trillion and a half dollars more than what we’re bringing in. Folks, you can’t sustain that,” he said.

Babin then moved on to topics like infrastructure and its importance here in Texas.

“I’m the most senior Texas Republican on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. I know first hand the need for critical infrastructure investments in this country, but especially here in the great state of Texas,” said Babin.

“I was so excited to see that newest 50-plus mile section of the Grand Parkway, SH 99, had opened last week traveling through Mont Belvieu, Dayton, and the Eastgate area,” he said.

Babin closed out his time at the podium by fielding questions from guests in attendance and spoke on issues like school safety following the recent events in Uvalde and the environment before closing out.

Babin is seeking to represent the 36th District for a fifth term and will face Democratic challenger John Haire in the November General Election.