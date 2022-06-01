Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Governor Abbott Requests Special Legislative Committees To Provide Solutions To Protect All Texans Following Shooting At Robb Elementary School

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a joint letter to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees following last week’s tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The special legislative committees should be charged with examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.

"As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," reads the letter. "As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans. Accordingly, I hereby request that each of you convene a special legislative committee. I look forward to working with you both on this important mission to make Texas safer, and I stand ready to provide any and all support."

Read the full letter here.

