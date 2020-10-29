Body found in tall grass off Hwy. 90

Liberty Police and Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a tall grass area off of Hwy. 90.

At approx. 1:30 p.m. on today, Liberty Police responded to the 100 block of Hwy. 90 on the south side of the roadway in reference to a body found by a hunter. A hunter on the lease property located a body in a high grass area off the roadway. This area is approximately half way between the City of Liberty and City of Dayton.

The cause of death could not be determined at this time. Detectives with the Liberty Police do suspect foul play is involved. Police were unable to determine the identity of the deceased the scene. The body has been sent to Jefferson County Medical Examiner where the cause of death will be determined, and evidence will be collected.

Detectives were able to collect evidence at the scene, however they are asking for the public’s help with any information. If anyone has seen anything in the area that may have been suspicious, please contact the Liberty Police Department at 936-336-5666. You can remain anonymous.