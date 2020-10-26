Barbara Wiggins, 1936-2020

Barbara Wiggins, 84, of Liberty passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, at Cornerstone Hospital in Clear Lake. She was born on July 2, 1936 in Russellville, Kentucky, to parents Douglas Davis and Beatrice Woodard Davis.

Barbara worked as a cashier/clerk for the City of Liberty, Texas, for over 30 years. She enjoyed her job and working for the city. Barbara was an outgoing person who loved people. She enjoyed sitting around a table drinking coffee, spending time with friends and family and playing dominoes. Barbara took pride in her appearance and was known for dressing immaculately. She loved high heels. She had a sassy personality and a zest for life. Barbara had a big bright smile that would light up any room. She loved all animals but especially dogs. Magnolia trees were her favorite. Barbara will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Ivy; first husband, Ernest Wiggins; and sister, Nancy Bell. She leaves behind to cherish her memory sons Randy Wiggins, Daniel Wiggins and wife Angela; grandson Randol Wiggins; granddaughter Danielle May and husband Jonathan; grandson Austin Wiggins; sisters Wanda Sims and Glenda Thompson. In addition she leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 North Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty with Pastor Michael Dorsett of Cornerstone Church officiating.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Steven Murphy, Ren Vinson, Austin Wiggins, Randall Pavlicek, Jonathan May and Randol Wiggins.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservices.com.