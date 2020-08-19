Brookshire Brothers: ‘Together we did more’

Brookshire Brothers and its shoppers have come together to fight food insecurity. On May 14 Brookshire Brothers launched an initiative to raise money to provide food to those who’ve lost jobs, income and their health due to COVID-19. The Lufkin, Texas-based grocer knows that between generous customers and the employee-owned company “Together We Can Do More.”

During this time of giving, Brookshire Brothers shoppers were given the opportunity to donate $1, $3 or $5 during checkout. For every customer donation, Brookshire Brothers matched it dollar for dollar. That added up to $100,000. The money customers donated in each Brookshire Brothers or David’s store, as well as the company’s funds, are being distributed locally to the following nonprofits or food pantries that assist with feeding people in need.

Seasons of Hope Center (SOHC), Lufkin

Nacogdoches HOPE, Nacogdoches

Clawson Food Pantry, Pollok

Timpson Food Pantry, Timpson

Christian Information Services Center (CISC), Lufkin

Anderson Food Pantry, Navasota

Alto Food Pantry, Alto

Mission Carthage, Carthage

Katy Christian Ministries Food Pantry, Katy

River of Life Community Food Pantry, Fairfield

Bread Partners, Brenham

Salvation Army, Robertson County, Hearne

Food Share Food Bank, Newton

Wells Interfaith Pantry, Wells

Operation Refuge Pantry, Cleveland

Gateway Community Partners, Inc., Jacksonville

Caring is Sharing, Woodville

Rockdale Christian Services Food Pantry, Rockdale

Sabine County Pantry, Hemphill

Polk Co Mission Center of Hope, Livingston

Rusk Cares - Good Samaritan, Rusk

Trinity Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, Trinity

Corrigan Christian Resource Center, Corrigan

The Salvation Army, Lufkin

Leon Community Food Pantry, Jewett

New Step Outreach, DeRidder, Louisiana

Care and Share, San Augustine

Hardin County Christian Care Center, Silsbee

SON-SHINE Outreach Center, Madsionville

Our Lady of LaSalette, DeQuincy, Louisiana

Shelby County Outreach Ministries, Inc., Center

Good Shepherd Mission Food Pantry, Huntsville

Columbus Food Pantry, Columbus

Diboll Christian Outreach, Diboll

Christian Loving Care Center, Kountze

Giddings Food Pantry, Gidding

Mission Northeast, New Caney

Brookshire-Pattsion Food Pantry, Brookshire

Ministerial Alliance / Meals on Wheels, Teague

First Baptist Dayton, Dayton

Elizabeth Lutheran Church Café Food, Caldwell

Jasper Shares Food Pantry, Jasper

Cameron Area Christian Services, Cameron

Care Help of Sulphur, Sulphur, Louisiana

Society of Samaritans, Inc., Magnolia

Sabine Parish Council On Aging, Many, Louisiana

Liberty Church of Christ, Liberty

First Baptist Church, Huntington

Kirbyville Christian Outreach, Kirbyville

Lord’s Pantry, Buffalo

Smithville Food Pantry, Smithville

Tatum Nutrition Center, Tatum

Community Christian Services, Joaquin

Sabine County Pantry, Pineland

Hardin Jefferson Hunger Initiative, Sour Lake

Abraham’s Tent, Lake Charles, Louisiana

W.A.R.M.-Waller Assistance & Restoration Ministries, Hempstead

Ladies in Action, Groveton

Shepherd’s Heart of Lorena, Lorena

The Helping Place, Inc., Buna

SAMMinistries, Somerville

Eagle Lake Food Pantry, Eagle Lake

Crisis Bread Basket-Wimberley

McGregor Ministerial Alliance, McGregor

First Baptist Church, Salado

United Christian Care Center of Vidor, Texas, Inc., Vidor

Revival Center Church of God, Onalaska

Care/Share Mission, Coldspring

Montgomery United Methodist Church, Montgomery

Manna Food Pantry, Hallettsville

Normangee Food Pantry, Normangee

Matthew 25 Ministry, Ganado

Mid Chambers Christian Caring Center, Anahuac

Town Of Broaddus Texas, Broaddus

CRRC of Canyon Lake, Canyon Lake

Valley Mills-Bosque Valley Food Pantry, Valley Mills

Rosebud Community Pantry Inc., Rosebud

United Care Food Bank, Hamilton

Houston County Share, Crockett

First Baptist Maypearl, Maypearl

First Baptist Church, Grandview

Caring Hearts, Lumberton

Italy Food Pantry, Italy

Your Neighbors House, Whitesboro

First Baptist Church, Ferris

First Baptist Church, Hubbard

Dublin Good Fellows, Dublin

Ruth’s Place Outreach Center, Grandbury

First United Methodist Church of Moody, Moody

The Food Connection, Venus

North Bosque Helping Hands, Meridian

People Helping People, Grandbury

Lake Whitney Food Bank, Whitney

Helping Hands For Jesus, Alvarado

Clifton Food Bank ( Ministry Alliances), Clifton

God’s Food Pantry, Acton

Somervell County Food Bank “PaPa’s Pantry,” Glen Rose

Kaufman Christian Help Center, Kaufman

Shepherd’s Storehouse, Pilot Point

Best Friends Community Services, Grapeland

Jarrell Community Food Pantry, Jarrell

Food insecurity across Texas and Louisiana has been amplified this summer with school closings due to the pandemic. Families already struggling, as well as thousands affected by job loss or furloughs, found it even more difficult to put food on the table. With the gift cards our stores are providing with the help of our customers, local helping organizations can respond to those immediate needs.

Together, Brookshire Brothers and its shoppers are lending a hand for hunger relief. It’s part of the employee-owned company’s mission of being good people selling good food and doing good deeds, where we live and work.