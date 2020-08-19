Brookshire Brothers: ‘Together we did more’
Brookshire Brothers and its shoppers have come together to fight food insecurity. On May 14 Brookshire Brothers launched an initiative to raise money to provide food to those who’ve lost jobs, income and their health due to COVID-19. The Lufkin, Texas-based grocer knows that between generous customers and the employee-owned company “Together We Can Do More.”
During this time of giving, Brookshire Brothers shoppers were given the opportunity to donate $1, $3 or $5 during checkout. For every customer donation, Brookshire Brothers matched it dollar for dollar. That added up to $100,000. The money customers donated in each Brookshire Brothers or David’s store, as well as the company’s funds, are being distributed locally to the following nonprofits or food pantries that assist with feeding people in need.
- Seasons of Hope Center (SOHC), Lufkin
- Nacogdoches HOPE, Nacogdoches
- Clawson Food Pantry, Pollok
- Timpson Food Pantry, Timpson
- Christian Information Services Center (CISC), Lufkin
- Anderson Food Pantry, Navasota
- Alto Food Pantry, Alto
- Mission Carthage, Carthage
- Katy Christian Ministries Food Pantry, Katy
- River of Life Community Food Pantry, Fairfield
- Bread Partners, Brenham
- Salvation Army, Robertson County, Hearne
- Food Share Food Bank, Newton
- Wells Interfaith Pantry, Wells
- Operation Refuge Pantry, Cleveland
- Gateway Community Partners, Inc., Jacksonville
- Caring is Sharing, Woodville
- Rockdale Christian Services Food Pantry, Rockdale
- Sabine County Pantry, Hemphill
- Polk Co Mission Center of Hope, Livingston
- Rusk Cares - Good Samaritan, Rusk
- Trinity Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, Trinity
- Corrigan Christian Resource Center, Corrigan
- The Salvation Army, Lufkin
- Leon Community Food Pantry, Jewett
- New Step Outreach, DeRidder, Louisiana
- Care and Share, San Augustine
- Hardin County Christian Care Center, Silsbee
- SON-SHINE Outreach Center, Madsionville
- Our Lady of LaSalette, DeQuincy, Louisiana
- Shelby County Outreach Ministries, Inc., Center
- Good Shepherd Mission Food Pantry, Huntsville
- Columbus Food Pantry, Columbus
- Diboll Christian Outreach, Diboll
- Christian Loving Care Center, Kountze
- Giddings Food Pantry, Gidding
- Mission Northeast, New Caney
- Brookshire-Pattsion Food Pantry, Brookshire
- Ministerial Alliance / Meals on Wheels, Teague
- First Baptist Dayton, Dayton
- Elizabeth Lutheran Church Café Food, Caldwell
- Jasper Shares Food Pantry, Jasper
- Cameron Area Christian Services, Cameron
- Care Help of Sulphur, Sulphur, Louisiana
- Society of Samaritans, Inc., Magnolia
- Sabine Parish Council On Aging, Many, Louisiana
- Liberty Church of Christ, Liberty
- First Baptist Church, Huntington
- Kirbyville Christian Outreach, Kirbyville
- Lord’s Pantry, Buffalo
- Smithville Food Pantry, Smithville
- Tatum Nutrition Center, Tatum
- Community Christian Services, Joaquin
- Sabine County Pantry, Pineland
- Hardin Jefferson Hunger Initiative, Sour Lake
- Abraham’s Tent, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- W.A.R.M.-Waller Assistance & Restoration Ministries, Hempstead
- Ladies in Action, Groveton
- Shepherd’s Heart of Lorena, Lorena
- The Helping Place, Inc., Buna
- SAMMinistries, Somerville
- Eagle Lake Food Pantry, Eagle Lake
- Crisis Bread Basket-Wimberley
- McGregor Ministerial Alliance, McGregor
- First Baptist Church, Salado
- United Christian Care Center of Vidor, Texas, Inc., Vidor
- Revival Center Church of God, Onalaska
- Care/Share Mission, Coldspring
- Montgomery United Methodist Church, Montgomery
- Manna Food Pantry, Hallettsville
- Normangee Food Pantry, Normangee
- Matthew 25 Ministry, Ganado
- Mid Chambers Christian Caring Center, Anahuac
- Town Of Broaddus Texas, Broaddus
- CRRC of Canyon Lake, Canyon Lake
- Valley Mills-Bosque Valley Food Pantry, Valley Mills
- Rosebud Community Pantry Inc., Rosebud
- United Care Food Bank, Hamilton
- Houston County Share, Crockett
- First Baptist Maypearl, Maypearl
- First Baptist Church, Grandview
- Caring Hearts, Lumberton
- Italy Food Pantry, Italy
- Your Neighbors House, Whitesboro
- First Baptist Church, Ferris
- First Baptist Church, Hubbard
- Dublin Good Fellows, Dublin
- Ruth’s Place Outreach Center, Grandbury
- First United Methodist Church of Moody, Moody
- The Food Connection, Venus
- North Bosque Helping Hands, Meridian
- People Helping People, Grandbury
- Lake Whitney Food Bank, Whitney
- Helping Hands For Jesus, Alvarado
- Clifton Food Bank ( Ministry Alliances), Clifton
- God’s Food Pantry, Acton
- Somervell County Food Bank “PaPa’s Pantry,” Glen Rose
- Kaufman Christian Help Center, Kaufman
- Shepherd’s Storehouse, Pilot Point
- Best Friends Community Services, Grapeland
- Jarrell Community Food Pantry, Jarrell
Food insecurity across Texas and Louisiana has been amplified this summer with school closings due to the pandemic. Families already struggling, as well as thousands affected by job loss or furloughs, found it even more difficult to put food on the table. With the gift cards our stores are providing with the help of our customers, local helping organizations can respond to those immediate needs.
Together, Brookshire Brothers and its shoppers are lending a hand for hunger relief. It’s part of the employee-owned company’s mission of being good people selling good food and doing good deeds, where we live and work.
