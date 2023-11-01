Bush’s bond reinstated, awaiting release

LIBERTY - Following several months of rescheduled hearings, former Liberty County Housing Authority Chair Klint Bush was back in the 253rd District Courtroom of Judge Chap Cain on Wednesday afternoon.

Bush was arrested last December on charges related to his role with the Housing Authority and was free on bond, but after violating bond restrictions in February, he was locked up in the Liberty County Jail, where he remained until the hearing.

Bush and his defense team finally made their case before Judge Cain and secured the reinstatement of his original bond, along with new conditions.

Bush will now be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and under monitoring for alcohol, as well as remain away from any board member related to the Housing Authority and Liberty County ESD No. 7.

Each legal team brought one witness to testify in favor of their cases.

Bush's legal team brought forward Dr. Edward Gripon, a psychiatrist of fifty-one years who has testified for the state and defense legal teams during his career.

The Liberty County DA's office brought forth Liberty County Sherrif's Office Investigator John Bennett, who investigated Bush while incarcerated.

District Judge Chap Cain ruled in favor of Bush, agreeing to continue bond conditions previously set by 75th District Court Judge Mark Morefield and the new requirements.

"We're just pleased that the judge reinstated the bond and followed the laws that relate to the bond conditions," said his defense attorney, Ryan Gertz. "We got what we asked for and we're looking forward to addressing this case and fight these allegations."

Assistant District Attorney Anna Emmons said they respected the court's decision following the hearing.

According to Gertz, Bush should be released from custody soon.

Read the full version of this story in the Nov. 9 edition, which will include updates and information on Bush's fellow former board member Ryan Daniel, who is expected in court on Tuesday morning.