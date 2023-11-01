Dayton continues annual Veteran's Day events

DAYTON – Every year, the nation honors our veterans for their service to our country, and for locals, two annual events in recent years have gone above and beyond in honoring those who have served here at home, and now they are set to combine.

The Annual City of Dayton Veterans Day Luncheon and 5th Annual Old Spanish Trail Veterans Parade is set for this Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Dayton Community Center.

In recent years, the events have been held on separate days, but as the calendars have lined up, both will highlight local vets on the holiday itself.

The OST parade will kick off the day's events as cars meet and lineup at the Community Center starting at 9:30 a.m. The event begins at 10 a.m. as classic cars trek down US 90 to Liberty around the courthouse square and back to Dayton.

Veterans are invited to come out and ride in one of the classic automobiles.

Following the motorcade parade will be a car viewing event with music and food trucks on site.

Next is the annual luncheon at 11 a.m., sponsored by the Dayton community. The event is open to all veterans to come and enjoy a home-cooked meal prepared by the city, local churches, community members and service clubs.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Dayton Community Center at 936-258-6630 or email at communitycenter@daytontx.org