Cardiovascular clinic opening in Cleveland

OCT. 2, 2020 — Modern Heart and Vascular Institute will add a new location in Cleveland, Texas. The cardiology practice is expanding, and is ready to see patients at various locations over the greater Houston area. The Cleveland location will begin seeing patients on Oct. 5. Patients can begin calling to set-up appointments.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Helps With:

High Cholesterol

Chest Pain

Diabetes

Congestive Heart Failure

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

Arrhythmia

Coronary Artery Disease

High Blood Pressure

and much more.

Rajiv Agarwal, MD, FACC, FSCCT is excited with the expansion of Modern Heart and Vascular. He says, "We are able to provide world-class cardiovascular care in the comfort of your home community."

The focus of Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is prevention. The technologically advanced practice can diagnose and prevent numerous cardiovascular diseases and conditions by utilizing the very best imaging and non-imaging modalities.

More information can be found at modernheartandvascular.com.