Cardiovascular clinic opening in Cleveland
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is expanding to Cleveland, opening a full-time clinic at 212 N. College Avenue, Suite B.
OCT. 2, 2020 — Modern Heart and Vascular Institute will add a new location in Cleveland, Texas. The cardiology practice is expanding, and is ready to see patients at various locations over the greater Houston area. The Cleveland location will begin seeing patients on Oct. 5. Patients can begin calling to set-up appointments.
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Helps With:
- High Cholesterol
- Chest Pain
- Diabetes
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)
- Arrhythmia
- Coronary Artery Disease
- High Blood Pressure
- and much more.
Rajiv Agarwal, MD, FACC, FSCCT is excited with the expansion of Modern Heart and Vascular. He says, "We are able to provide world-class cardiovascular care in the comfort of your home community."
The focus of Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is prevention. The technologically advanced practice can diagnose and prevent numerous cardiovascular diseases and conditions by utilizing the very best imaging and non-imaging modalities.
More information can be found at modernheartandvascular.com.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.