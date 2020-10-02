Last week for Clevelanders to comment on drainage improvements

To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals

On Aug. 30, 2019 HUD issued guidance for the use of more than $4.3 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funding. This newly developed National Objective allows for projects, programs, planning, and partnerships to be carried out across the state of Texas to reduce or eliminate impacts and future risks from disasters.

The Texas General Land Office, as designated through the state CDBG-MIT Action Plan, has developed a competitive application program to allow cities, counties, Indian Tribes, Council of Governments, among various other eligible entities to apply for the mitigation funds. City of Cleveland seeks to apply for the eligible State Mitigation competition funding.

The City of Cleveland is giving notice of the City's intent to submit an application to the Texas General Land Office (GLO) for a Texas Community Development Block Grant — Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Program. The proposed grant application is for $10,621,100 to be used for the following project(s) in, Cleveland, Texas.

1. Major Drainage Improvements in various locations throughout the City

The City will request public comments for fourteen (14) days from Sept. 25–Oct. 9, 2020. The public is encouraged to submit comments that will assist the City in evaluating the proposed project(s) that will mitigate the devastating effects of natural disasters as well ensure the project(s) are in line with environmental regulations, affirmatively further fair housing activities, and, if applicable, minimizing displacement of persons by project activities.

Upon the expiration of this comment period the City will review and address the public comments in the proposed application. Final project recommendations will be presented to the City Council prior to the submission of the application to the GLO on or before Oct. 28, 2020.

The application is available for review at the Cleveland City Hall during regular business hours located at 907 E. Houston, Cleveland, Texas 77327 or viewable on the City’s website at clevelandtexas.com/368/Grant-Notices.

For more information, contact Angela Smith, City Secretary, at 281-592-2667.