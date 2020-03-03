Charge filed in murder case

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox a charge of murder was filed against Samuel F. Depina earlier today in the shooting death of Aiden Walker of the Plum Grove area. In addition Depina was placed under a one million dollar bond and remains in the Liberty County Jail.

Capt. Knox went on to say this very involved investigation was a joint effort between the Liberty County Sheriff’s Investigators and three Texas Rangers from Company “A” who not only participated in the arrest of Depina but assisted with other technology that was a huge help in scene preservation. Knox said he appreciates this collaboration of both agencies which led to the successful conclusion of this murder investigation.