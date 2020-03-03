Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
The votes are in

News
Here are the cumulative returns for the contested races in the Liberty County Republican Primary. Only Precinct 4 Constable Robby Thornton, Precinct 3 Commissioner candidate David Whitmire, and District Attorney candidate Jennifer Bergman received enough votes in their respective races to avoid a runoff.

Each of the other races will require a runoff election between the top two candidates in each race.

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2

  • Zack Zbranek —  3,236 — 34.23%
  • Michelle Mangum-Merendino — 1,062 — 11.23%
  • Wesley Hinch — 3,026 — 32.01%
  • Farrah Harper — 1,419 — 15.01%
  • Terry Bacon — 710 — 7.51%

District Attorney

  • Logan Pickett — 4,365 — 45.09%
  • Jennifer Bergman — 5,316 — 54.91%

Pct. 1 Commissioner

  • James Carson — 609 — 24.42%
  • Rodney Williams — 262 — 10.51%
  • Bruce Karbowski — 949 — 38.05%
  • Toby Wilburn — 674 — 27.02%

Pct. 3 Commissioner

  • David Whitmire — 1,235 — 69.38%
  • James Boo Reaves — 545 —30.62%

Pct. 1 Constable

  • Jacob Cantu — 477 — 28.24%
  • Bill Griffin — 475 — 28.12%
  • Tammy Bishop — 569 — 33.69%
  • Wayne Moody — 168 — 9.95%

Pct. 4 Constable

  • Robby Thornton—2,133—72.38%
  • Gordon Bean—814—27.62%

Pct. 6 Constable

  • Zack Harkness — 703 — 48.08%
  • John Joslin — 648 — 44.32%
  • Cedric McDuffie — 111 — 7.59%

