The votes are in

Here are the cumulative returns for the contested races in the Liberty County Republican Primary. Only Precinct 4 Constable Robby Thornton, Precinct 3 Commissioner candidate David Whitmire, and District Attorney candidate Jennifer Bergman received enough votes in their respective races to avoid a runoff.
Each of the other races will require a runoff election between the top two candidates in each race.
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2
- Zack Zbranek — 3,236 — 34.23%
- Michelle Mangum-Merendino — 1,062 — 11.23%
- Wesley Hinch — 3,026 — 32.01%
- Farrah Harper — 1,419 — 15.01%
- Terry Bacon — 710 — 7.51%
District Attorney
- Logan Pickett — 4,365 — 45.09%
- Jennifer Bergman — 5,316 — 54.91%
Pct. 1 Commissioner
- James Carson — 609 — 24.42%
- Rodney Williams — 262 — 10.51%
- Bruce Karbowski — 949 — 38.05%
- Toby Wilburn — 674 — 27.02%
Pct. 3 Commissioner
- David Whitmire — 1,235 — 69.38%
- James Boo Reaves — 545 —30.62%
Pct. 1 Constable
- Jacob Cantu — 477 — 28.24%
- Bill Griffin — 475 — 28.12%
- Tammy Bishop — 569 — 33.69%
- Wayne Moody — 168 — 9.95%
Pct. 4 Constable
- Robby Thornton—2,133—72.38%
- Gordon Bean—814—27.62%
Pct. 6 Constable
- Zack Harkness — 703 — 48.08%
- John Joslin — 648 — 44.32%
- Cedric McDuffie — 111 — 7.59%
