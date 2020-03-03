The votes are in

Here are the cumulative returns for the contested races in the Liberty County Republican Primary. Only Precinct 4 Constable Robby Thornton, Precinct 3 Commissioner candidate David Whitmire, and District Attorney candidate Jennifer Bergman received enough votes in their respective races to avoid a runoff.

Each of the other races will require a runoff election between the top two candidates in each race.

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2

Zack Zbranek — 3,236 — 34.23%

Michelle Mangum-Merendino — 1,062 — 11.23%

Wesley Hinch — 3,026 — 32.01%

Farrah Harper — 1,419 — 15.01%

Terry Bacon — 710 — 7.51%

District Attorney

Logan Pickett — 4,365 — 45.09%

Jennifer Bergman — 5,316 — 54.91%

Pct. 1 Commissioner

James Carson — 609 — 24.42%

Rodney Williams — 262 — 10.51%

Bruce Karbowski — 949 — 38.05%

Toby Wilburn — 674 — 27.02%

Pct. 3 Commissioner

David Whitmire — 1,235 — 69.38%

James Boo Reaves — 545 —30.62%

Pct. 1 Constable

Jacob Cantu — 477 — 28.24%

Bill Griffin — 475 — 28.12%

Tammy Bishop — 569 — 33.69%

Wayne Moody — 168 — 9.95%

Pct. 4 Constable

Robby Thornton —2,133—72.38%

Gordon Bean—814—27.62%

Pct. 6 Constable