City of Cleveland postpones elections

Last week Governor Abbott authorized governmental entities to postpone their May 2 general or special elections to the uniform November election date.

The city had partnered with the Liberty County Elections Administrator’s office to hold a joint election with CISD and the city. However, with the current health situation, after the governor provided his authorization to move and the city received information from Liberty County Elections Administrators office, City Council held an emergency meeting on Thursday, March 19, to pass an ordinance allowing the election to take place in November on the uniform election date.

The three council positions that are affected will stay in office under the holdover rule in the Texas Constitution.