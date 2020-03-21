Taylor-Odum scholarship winners

The directors of the Taylor-Odom Foundation are pleased to announce that it is awarding the sum of $132,000 in college scholarships for the 2020 calendar year. The recipients are eight Liberty County students graduating from area high schools in May.

The recipients are as follows:

Travis Bennett, Hardin, $20,000

Hallee Cognata, Dayton, $20,000

Laura DaVito, Tarkington, $6,000

Lauren Hickman, Hull-Daisetta, $20,000

Christian Howard, Tarkington, $20,000

John Jones, Liberty, $20,000

Rafael Martinez, Liberty, $20,000

Madaliene Russell, Hardin, $6,000

Forty-six students from Dayton, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Liberty and Tarkington submitted applications which were reviewed by the Taylor-Odom Foundation directors before final selections were made.

The purpose of the Foundation is to provide financial aid to graduating high school seniors who might not otherwise be able to afford advanced education. Eligible students must reside in Liberty County and graduate from either Hardin, Liberty, Dayton, Hull-Daisetta or Tarkington High School.

The amount of the scholarships varies based upon a student’s pursuit of a four-year degree, a two-year degree or vocational/technical certification from accredited institutions in the State of Texas. Evaluations are also made with respect to the applicant’s character, general attitude, initiative, leadership and potential for achievement.

This is the third year for the granting of scholarships by the Taylor-Odom Foundation. The Foundation was founded to honor two parents, Davey Lea Taylor Odom and Douglas E. “Doc” Odom, who instilled in their children that knowledge through higher education and hard work are keys to a good life.