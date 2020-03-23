Clerk’s Office open, but call first

To comply with Federal, State, and County Emergency Orders, access to the Liberty County Clerk’s Office is being limited during this state of emergency. The number of personnel in the office will also be limited on a daily basis. Therefore, we ask all who need to conduct business in the Liberty County Clerk’s Office to give the office prior notification of their visit and make an appointment.

Courthouse Security may not allow entry to the Liberty County Clerk’s Office without authorization from the office.

People may contact the Liberty County Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the following means:

Telephone: 936-336-4670

Text Message: 936-391-1218

E-mail: coclerk@co.liberty.tx.us

Regular Mail: P.O. Box 369, Liberty, Texas 77575

Visitors to the Liberty County Clerk’s Office must also sign-in and provide information so that we may contact them in case of an exposure to the virus.

We request that people fill out any necessary forms required for their transaction prior to visiting the office, if possible. Birth and death certificate requests, marriage license applications, and assumed name forms are available to print off the County Clerk web page at co.liberty.tx.us/page/liberty.County.Clerk. Information on electronic recording and filing is on the webpage, as is information on how to make a misdemeanor court case payment. We request that people do research at home instead of the office for their safety. To research the files on-line, go to countyclerk.co.liberty.tx.us. We will also continue to post information on our webpage as the emergency situation continues.

Anyone with questions is encourage to call the office.