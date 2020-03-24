Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Wash your hands

News
    Please thoroughly wash your hands often and stay at least 6 feet from others. It's a small thing to ask, and it's what your country needs you to do right now.

Tips for the general public:

  • Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.
  • If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs and other places touched often.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

