Wash your hands
Tips for the general public:
- Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.
- If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs and other places touched often.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
