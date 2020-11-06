Cleveland ISD Education Foundation awards grants

Congratulations to Dr. Tyra Hodge, the behavior interventionist specialist at Cleveland High School. The CISD Education Foundation awarded Dr. Hodge a grant for “Mindful” activities. Shown, from left, are CISD Director of Administrative Services Stephen McCanless, CISD Superintendent of Schools Chris Trotter, CISD Education Foundation President Victoria Good, Dr. Tyra Hodge, CHS Principal Dr. M. Kristy Dietrich and CHS Associate Principal Mark Rodriguez. (Contributed photo).

Congratulations to Miryam Eunson, a first grade dual language teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. The CISD Education Foundation awarded Eunson a grant for classrooms centers. Shown, from left, are CISD Director of Administrative Services Stephen McCanless, Cottonwood Elementary Principal Richard Pena, CISD Education Foundation President Victoria Good, Miryam Eunson, CISD Superintendent of Schools Chris Trotter and Assistant Principal Kelli Jimenez. (Contributed photo).

Congratulations to Kerrie Jozwick, a third grade ELAR/social studies teacher at Northside Elementary. The CISD Education Foundation awarded Jozwick a grant for classroom library. Shown, from left, are CISD Director of Administrative Services Stephen McCanless, CISD Superintendent of Schools Chris Trotter, Kerrie Jozwick, Northside Principal Pete Armstrong and CISD Education Foundation Victoria Good. (Contributed photo).

Congratulations to Kaitlyn Knowlton, a first grade dual language teacher at Northside Elementary. The Cleveland ISD Education Foundation awarded Knowlton a grant for first grade activities. Shown, from left, are Northside Elementary Principal Pete Armstrong, CISD Education Foundation President Victoria Good, Kaitlyn Knowlton, CISD Superintendent of Schools Chris Trotter and CISD Director of Administrative Services Stephen McCanless. (Contributed photo).

Congratulations to Darby Isereau, the kindergarten teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. The Cleveland ISD Education Foundation awarded Isereau a grant for leveled reading. Shown, from left, are CISD Director of Administrative Services Stephen McCanless, Cottonwood Elementary Principal Richard Pena, Darby Isereau, CISD Education Foundation Victoria Good, CISD Superintendent of Schools Chris Trotter and Assistant Principal Kelli Jimenez. (Contributed photo).

Congratulations to Courtney Doyle, the kindergarten teacher at Eastside Elementary. The Cleveland ISD Education Foundation awarded Doyle a grant for a classroom library. Shown, from left, are Eastside Elementary Principal Lanie Smith, Courtney Doyle, CISD Education Foundation President Victoria Good, CISD Superintendent of Schools Chris Trotter and CISD Director of Administrative Services Stephen McCanless. (Contributed photo).

Congratulations to Bobbie Rodriguez, the kindergarten teacher at Northside Elementary. The Cleveland ISD Education Foundation awarded Rodriguez a grant for science activities. Shown, from left, are CISD Director of Administrative Services Stephen McCanless, CISD Superintendent of Schools Chris Trotter, Bobbie Rodriguez, Northside Elementary Principal Pete Armstrong and CISD Education Foundation President Victoria Good. (Contributed photo).

Congratulations to Alyx Cates, a kindergarten math and science teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. The CISD Education Foundation awarded a grant for kinder math supplies. Shown, from left, are Cottonwood Asst. Principal Kelli Jimenez, Alyx Cates, CISD Education Foundation President Victoria Good, CISD Superintendent of Schools Chris Trotter, Cottonwood Principal Richard Pena and CISD Director of Administrative Services Stephen McCanless. (Contributed photo).