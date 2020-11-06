Dayton volleyball sweeps Caney Creek

The Bronco Volleyball teams swept the Caney Creek Panthers tonight in the Bronco gym.

Led by Alana Ware’s hitting and Abigail Waller on the service line, the Freshman won 25-18 and 25-9.

Maiyah Phoummarath led the JV with many great passes and serves. Anna Kate Howeth did a nice job setting for the night.

The JV won 25-20 and 25-11.

The varsity won 25-18, 25-17 and 28-26 in a third set nail bitter

Laila Beck led with 8 kills, and Jerrica Keener pitched in 7 kills.

Kaylee Nemy was perfect on the service line with 19 serves.

Alexis Fletcher was almost perfect on serve receive, and Shakyra Keener threw in 12 digs.

The Broncos will close out district play next week with a match at Kingwood Park on Tuesday and will finish the season in the Bronco gym Friday.