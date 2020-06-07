Cleveland marches for BLM

A march in support of Black Lives Matter was held in Cleveland early this evening, Sunday, June 7, from Samuel Wiley Park to City Hall and back. Everything went as peacefully as planned.

Members of the Cleveland City Council participated, as did Police Chief Darrell Broussard.

Cleveland police directed traffic away from the marchers’ route and the marchers had the streets all to themselves.

Speeches were made and prayers offered outside of Cleveland City Hall.

A similar march is planned for Liberty next Saturday evening, June 13, ending with a candlelight vigil.