Brian Joseph Granger, 1966-2020

Brian Joseph Granger, 53, of Old River-Winfree passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2. He was born on Aug. 13, 1966, in Kankakee, Illinois, to Kenneth “Butch” Granger and the late Mary Jane Bissonnette. Brian graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Class of 1984. He worked as a farmer and in the oilfield industry as a service mechanic on heavy equipment for more than 28 years. Brian had worked for NOV, Precision Drilling, Kone Cranes and most recently Rig Fabrication.

Brian was an avid outdoorsman, who was passionate about farming, agriculture and livestock. He was most comfortable in his bib overalls, boots, the wrench he would always carry in his pocket and riding his tractor. Brian was a collector of tractors both big and small. If he was not riding a tractor, you were sure to find him riding on an ATV.

Brian was a throat cancer survivor, quite the character, and when around him it was never a dull moment. He was very feisty, sarcastic, and mouthy but he was also the most giving person that you would ever meet. He had the most overwhelming desire to give to so many. Brian pursued many interests, some of which included cooking and barbecuing. Whenever he was in charge of cooking, it was a guarantee that you were not eating before 10 p.m. Brian would volunteer much of his time participating in countywide fundraisers and benefits, Chambers County Youth Project Show and Dayton Olde Tyme Days. He was an avid supporter of the Barbers Hill ISD. Brian’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with the love of his life, Lovie, his kids and his grandkids. He will be deeply and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother; and his brother-in-law Michael “Carl” Maxcy. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, LaVillda, whom he affectionately referred to as “Lovie;” his children, Briana Walsh of Moss Hill, Brian “Bubba” Walsh and wife Cat of Old River, Juanita Hunter and husband Alexander, Jarrod Ard Jr. and wife Melissa of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Bryce Stratford and wife Racheal of Baytown and Haley Fort and husband Ronnie of Baytown; his grandchildren, Paityn, Alisa “Peanut,” Tyson “Bubba,” Jenna, Elisha and one on the way; his siblings, Tammy Granger of Newnan, Georgia, Scott Granger and wife Vicki of Grant Park, Illinois, Jill Escobedo of Tell City, Indiana and Amy Granger of Illiana Heights, Illinois; his sister-in-law, Melissa Maxcy Oxner and husband Bobby of Mississippi; his brother-in-law, David Maxcy and wife Kelly of Maine; and a host of many other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 until 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 13, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Brian’s life will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting SterlingFuneralHome.com.