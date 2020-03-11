Cleveland Mayor Otis Cohn laid to rest

Hundreds gathered together at Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 11, to pay their final respects to Cleveland Mayor Otis Cohn who returned to his Heavenly home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“We are here today to celebrate a life,” said Officiating Pastor Carl Williamson.

The eulogy offered by Cohn’s sister, Mollie Cohn Lambert, detailed his life as a good man who was loved and respected by many.

“He was a friend to anyone who needed one,” said Lambert.

Cohn was also a loving son, brother, and uncle to his family and a faithful husband to his wife, Mary Cohn.

“He made you feel like you were special because he loved you,” explained Mary through a letter read by Lambert during the eulogy.

“No matter how different we may have been, I knew without a shadow of doubt Otis loved me,” the letter read.

His love for his family was coupled with his love for the Lord and good deeds he did for the community as a leader and as an attorney. Kind, protective, loving, faithful, smart, and compassionate are the types of characteristics he exhibited throughout his life.

“He gave people comfort and hope,” said Lambert.

Cohn passed away on the same date as the Fall of the Alamo, a detail Lambert believes Cohn would appreciate as a historian.

“Remember the Alamo. Remember Goliad. Remember Otis. Otis would love it,” she said.