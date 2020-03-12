Luther Irvin Moore, 1951-2019

Luther Irvin Moore, 68, of Kenefick passed away on Sept. 30, 2019 in Boise, Idaho.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 21, at the Kenefick Civic Center, 228 FM 2797, Dayton, TX 77535.

Luther was born in Dayton to Clara Bell Simmons and Amos Irvin (Dick) Moore on Aug. 16, 1951. He went to school in Dayton and later went on to work as a welder for many years. Luther loved to cook, fish, read, play music and look at the stars. One of his favorite past times, once he moved to Boise, was walking along the Boise Green Belt with his sweet dog, Faya. Luther was the type of man who never met a stranger. He had an uncanny ability to make friends wherever he went, and he would give anyone the shirt off his back, if he had one to give. And everyone knows that Luther was a one-of-a-kind storyteller.

Luther is preceded in death by his mother, Clara Simmons; step-father, Gordon Simmons; father, Amos (Dick) Moore; step-mother, Lou Moore; and sister, Sherral Moore.

Luther is survived by daughter Laura Turner and husband Kiley, daughter Jennifer Wing and husband Jason, sister Shelia Neale, grandchildren Lillian Turner and Oliver Wing.

In lieu of flowers, Luther’s family would ask for donations to be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or a local Humane Society in his honor.

The Kenefick Community Ladies will be providing fried chicken afterwards. Feel free to bring a side dish or dessert.