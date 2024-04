LIBERTY — It was a wet and cloudy Monday, but the skies parted just enough, at least on the courthouse square, and folks came out to sneak a peek. It was the first total eclipse since 2017, but locally, it was only around 95% coverage in Liberty County.

Local attorney Gilberto Flores and staff caught a glimpse of the rare event on the square, and over at the Liberty Municipal Library, Charles and Samuel Nickens got a look.