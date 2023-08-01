Colony Ridge couple perishes in murder-suicide

PLUM GROVE – A husband and wife living in the Colony Ridge subdivision, whose neighbors told law enforcement they were known to have issues, escalated to tragedy in an apparent murder-suicide.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a 911 call on CR 5101 and discovered a deceased man and woman inside the home upon arriving at the scene.

The deceased were a 37-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, husband and wife, both had gunshot wounds, according to LCSO Capt. David Meyers.

"It was an apparent murder-suicide. The couple have apparently had issues in the past, but not to this degree," said Meyers.

According to the investigation, the couple sent their two children, ages 7 and 5, to the husband's mother's home nearby.

It appears that shortly after that, the brother of the male subject heard a noise at the home and came to find out what had happened.

According to the man, the home was locked, and he had to access the house through a window, at which time he found a couple deceased and alerted authorities.

The investigation revealed that the male subject had killed his wife before turning the weapon on himself.

Meyers said both children were safe and sound with the grandmother.

Liberty County Justice of the Peace Pct. 6 Ralph Fuller conducted an inquest at the scene and did not order an autopsy.