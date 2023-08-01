Herman Andrew Damek, 84, of Dayton, Texas passed away peacefully on July 9, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. He was born November 13, 1938 in Dayton, Texas to parents, John Damek, Sr. and Mary Graeff Damek. He married Theresa Neuman on August 16, 1963.

Herman attended Dayton public schools graduating high school in 1957. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architectural Engineering and was a registered Professional Engineer in both Texas and Florida. His educational legacy continued as his three children followed in his footsteps becoming Texas Longhorns. He worked as a Civil Engineer for Brown & Root, which later became a subsidiary of Halliburton, for 40 years, retiring in 2002. During his tenure at Brown & Root, Herman survived massive layoffs during the recession of the 1970s and endured long commutes from Dayton to various offices in the greater Houston area. He worked on projects impacting both the greater Houston area and various international locations including Singapore, Iran, and Libya. Project types spanned from dams and reservoirs to drydocks and harbor facilities to concrete bridge spans to underground pipelines. Herman was the project supervisor of building a large bore pipeline under the Houston Ship Channel, which earned him a feature on the cover of Underground Construction magazine.

Herman drafted the house plans and served as general contractor for the construction of his and Theresa’s home of 52 years in Dayton, Texas. Herman was a “jack of all trades” and had a wide variety of activities outside of work and family including gardening, barbequing, woodworking, fishing/hunting, and taxidermy.

As a father, Herman was actively involved in his children's lives from sharing aspects of farm and country life, family vacations, and support with school science fair projects. Herman’s personal impact extended beyond his immediate family. He was a pillar of support for his siblings, always lending a helping hand. Known for his stoic determination, tenacity of purpose, and grit which was evident in everything that he did, Herman was the one who could always be relied upon by his loved ones.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, John Damek, Sr. and Mary Graeff Damek; his wife of 59 years, Theresa Neuman Damek; his sister, Margie Damek Tucker; brothers, Charlie, Robert, Johnny, James “Buster”, and Paul “Shorty” Damek. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Brenda Damek and Denise Damek (Odle); son Herman Damek, Jr.; his sister, Ollie Davis; brother, Oliver “Sonny” Damek; grandchildren Austin Damek, Emily Damek, Kaitlin Damek, Rachel Odle, and Sarah Odle, son-in-law Matthew Odle; daughter-in-law ReAnna Damek; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Herman Damek, Jr., Austin Damek, Emily Damek, Dennis Damek, Blane Damek, and Hugh Damek.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. The service will be Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dayton at 11:00 a.m., with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery in Eastgate.