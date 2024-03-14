Colony Ridge in more hot water

AUSTIN — News broke today that Texas Attorney General Paxton has announced his office has filed a suit against Colony Ridge.

Over the past year, Colony Ridge has been at the center of the battle over immigration in Texas. It has drawn the ire of conservative news media, and the Department of Justice announced its case against the developer over land practices and financing last December.

The newest filing alleges deceptive trade practices, fraud in real estate transactions, and other violations of Texas and federal law.

“Colony Ridge has been flagrantly violating Texas law. The development profited from targeting consumers with fraudulent claims and predatory lending practices,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Their deceptive practices have created unjust and outsized harms. Nearby communities have borne a tremendous cost for the scheme that made Colony Ridge’s developers a fortune.”

According to a press release issued by Paxton’s office, the rapid growth of the development has major problems, echoing issues by many opponents of the development.

Furthermore, it notes an investigation by his office found that the developer has made numerous false, misleading, and deceptive sales, marketing, and lending practices that enabled their business model, which suggests it is predicated on churning land purchasers through a foreclosure mill,

“Namely, Colony Ridge targets foreign born and Hispanic consumers with limited or no access to credit with promises of cheap, ready to build land and financing without proof of income,” the lawsuit reads.

This is a developing story, and The Vindicator will have more in our next edition.