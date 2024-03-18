February 29, 2024, Judy Darlene (Capps) Keller, aged 72, gently left this world, her spirit free to dance among the stars. Born on June 9, 1951, in Baytown, Judy's life was filled with country music, laughter that could light up a room, and a love so big it touched everyone around her. Following an accident that significantly altered her journey, Judy faced considerable challenges with a strength that inspired us all.

Judy was always the life of the party, her radiant smile and warm heart drawing people to her. Judy lit up the dance floor leaving smiles long after the music ended.

Throughout her years as a legal secretary, Judy's hard work and dedication made her a beloved figure at Tenneco and Chevron. More than her role, it was her spirit and kindness that left a lasting impact on those around her.

Judy's love for the beach and mountains knew no bounds, a reflection of her deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures.

Proceeding her in death are her brother Dennis Capps, Mother Lucy Larsh, uncle J.D. Vickery, aunt June Vickery, sister Elaine Whittington, niece Janet Ortiz, nephew Paul Palmer, uncle Wilburn Vickery, uncle Carl Vickery, aunt Christine Quinn, brother-in-law John Myers, and great nephew Legend Hopper

She leaves behind a legacy of love in her daughter Christy, grandson Soren, sisters Jeanette and Gail, and a host of nieces and nephews who will miss her deeply.

As we imagine Judy now, two-stepping among the stars, we're reminded of her belief in angels. Perhaps she's right there with them, sharing stories, her laughter echoing in the wind, reassuring us that love never truly leaves us.

In her memory, let's hold our loved ones a little closer, laugh a little louder, and dance a little freer, just as Judy would have wanted.