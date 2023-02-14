Commission extends Bush’s paid suspension ahead of bond hearing

LIBERTY – Klint Bush's future remains in the air as he awaits any word related to charges levied late last year regarding his role as Chair of the Liberty County Housing Authority.

In the meantime, he will keep his position as elections administrator while suspended with pay following a meeting of the Liberty County Elections Commission.

The commission met on Monday to consider whether or not to continue that suspension or if other actions needed to be taken. In the end, the five-member panel opted to extend his current suspension, unrelated to his elections duties, for another 60 days or at an earlier time if events deem it necessary.

The commission heard from Bush, who spoke of his work, as well as his staff and their commitment to the elections office and performing that duty.

“I’ve administered over 14 elections, including the most popularly contested presidential race in American history and the highest ever voter turnout of our citizens. My awesome team of over 40 members serve this county each and every election, time and time again, with commitment, sacrifice, and perseverance,” said Bush.

Bush, who was joined by his pastor, Rev. Gideon Watson, spoke about his love for the community and his pride in serving all voters, whether Republican or Democrat.

“I have served, assisted, and worked to ensure quality to both the Republican Party and to the Democratic Party. Even though personally I may have a preferred political preference, I do believe in fairness and an equal battlefield for the parties, candidates, and voters. You can ask each party chair in executive committee if they can attest to the impartial and fair treatment and fair implementation of the election laws as the administrator, something finally both parties can agree on. I challenge you to ask,” said Bush.

Ron Blake, who serves as a precinct chair for the Democratic Party, spoke out in support of Bush and his performance.

“I met Klint when he was the co-chair of the Republican Party, and I felt like Klint, and I had nothing to talk about. I was so wrong,” Blake continued, “I have never met anyone that has so much respect for civics and for local government as Klint Bush.”

Finally, Watson, who serves as pastor of the Hardin Methodist Church, posed a question to the commission.

“How do you make a decision about anyone’s livelihood, about their wellbeing, about their whole life based upon anything where no guilt has been determined,” said Watson before the commission went into executive session.

The commission met behind closed doors for around half an hour before returning to open session and making their decision.

“I would move that we continue Mr. Bush’s suspension with pay for an additional 60 days from today. Then at the end of that 60 days, we reconsider our action today, and we would also reserve the right to reconsider our action today before the 60 days is up if relevant developments occur,” said Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark.

That motion was seconded by Liberty County Tax Accessor-Collector Ricky Brown and passed with four votes in favor, with Liberty County Judge Jay Knight and County Clerk Lee Chambers joining Mark and Brown. Liberty County Republican Party Chairwoman Emily Cook abstained from voting.

Next up for Bush is a bond revocation hearing in the 253rd District Courtroom of Judge Chap Cain at 9 am, Thursday, Feb. 16, that looks to increase the amount of his current bond from $30,000 to $120,000 along with new stipulations.

In the motion filed by the Liberty County District Attorney’s office, Bush is accused of violating bond condition, which denied Bush from having any contact with Cook, with whom he served on the Housing Authority Board. Bond stipulations and it is alleged that the two had contact on several occasions.