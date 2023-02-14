2023 Liberty Jubilee just around the corner

LIBERTY – It's time to start making plans for the Jubilee; with just over a month to go, this is sure to be the biggest and best family fun yet, March 24-25.

As always, admission to the event is free, and there will be plenty to do, including the exciting annual street dance featuring well-known local music sensation Philip Griffin and special guest Jacob Ryan Marshall. The dance kicks off on the Travis Street stage at 8 pm and runs through midnight.

Fairgrounds will open at noon on Friday with plenty to see and do along the way, like arts and crafts, food, kids area, Liberty Municipal Library Book Sale, and the BBQ Cookoff.

One of the big attractions is Gator Country which is on hand Friday and Saturday behind Humphrey’s Cultural Center.

A couple of exciting and fun events are the Mobile Axe Throwing station and Liberty Fire Department Dunking Booth.

The carnival is always a huge draw, especially for the kids, and armbands are available for $25 daily.

Saturday, the grounds open up at 9 am, and there will be plenty of entertainment.

11 am - 12:15 pm – Raa-Raa & Da Zydeco Allstars

12:45-2 pm – Rozy

2:30-3:45 pm – Doc Holliday

4:15-5:30 pm – The Forever Brothers

5:30-6 pm – BBQ Awards

Saturday will feature the Liberty Jubilee Car Show on the Square in Downtown Liberty. The show will feature classics, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, and custom rides and trucks. Prizes will be awarded for Best of Show and People’s Choice.

There is also free offsite parking and a shuttle on Saturday.

For more information on the Jubilee or to become a vendor, contact City Hall at 936-336-3684.