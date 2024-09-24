Commissioners to address Hergemueller situation

LIBERTY – Liberty County Commissioners will have some big decisions to make following the arrest of the county’s fire marshal earlier this week.

The court has called a special meeting for Friday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Jack Hartel Building.

According to the agenda posted by the court, they will meet with County Attorney Matthew Poston and Assistant County Attorney Katharine McCarty to address the employment of Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller.

Hergemueller serves the county in that position and as Coordinator of the Office of Emergency Management. He has been serving in that dual capacity since September 2022, after it was deemed a cost-saving measure to have him serve in both capacities.

“Opportunities arise on occasion. The opportunity has come up that we can combine two positions and save some money,” County Judge Jay Knight said at the time.

Coincidentally, the charges against him stem from an incident in December of 2022, only a few months after taking on the dual role.

The agenda calls for discussion and possible action on both positions, and any action could include “the possible suspensions, with or without pay, and/or termination” from those roles.

A press conference has been called for Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. on the south side of the Liberty County Courthouse by District Attorney Jennifer Bergman’s office.