LIBERTY – The Vindicator has learned about the arrest of the Liberty County Fire Marshal and his two assistants on charges of theft, official oppression, and tampering with evidence.

News of the arrest broke late Monday, and information is sparse at this time on the details related to those charges against Bill Hergemueller, Nat Holcomb and Jesse McGraw, but all three were booked into the Liberty County Jail.

According to a source familiar with the arrest, the investigation was conducted by the Texas Rangers.

CHARGES:

Hergemueller

Official Oppression

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT

Holcomb

Tamper w/ Goverment Record Defraud/ Harm

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT

McGraw

Tamper w/ Goverment Record Defraud/ Harm

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman said her office would have more on the charges in the coming days.

Hergemueller also serves as the county coordinator of the Office of Management.