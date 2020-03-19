Cops want copper thief

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a suspect who, back in November 2019, stole a large amount of copper wire from a construction site on CR 4022 near the city of Dayton in the south end of the county.

According to lead Investigator Shandalynn Rhame the suspect was photographed by an on-site surveillance camera while committing this theft. If anyone has any information regarding this suspects identity they are requested to contact Rhame at 936-336-4579 or 936-641-7897. Anyone with information can also call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) with information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone providing such a “tip” may be eligible for a cash reward and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.