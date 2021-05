COVID-19 COMMUNITY VACCINE UPDATE FOR

TEXAS EMERGENCY HOSPITAL VACCINE HUB

EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) OF

THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE TO PREVENT CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

IN INDIVIDUALS 12 YEARS OR AGE AND OLDER.

Our Vaccination Hub Call Center is accepting appointments for anyone 12 years of age and older.

Although an appointment is preferred, walk-ins are welcome.

TO SCHEDULE A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT

PLEASE CALL OUR CALL CENTER:

281-806-7370

281-806-7380

Please visit our website www.emergencyhosptials.care for more Call Center Information and Covid-19 vaccination information.