DCDC Promotes Tera Aguero To Economic Development Coordinator

Dayton Community Development Corporation (DCDC), which is Dayton’s economic development entity, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tera Aguero to Economic Development Coordinator. In her new position, Tera will be responsibility business & community outreach, along with community development projects. Tera will lead the Business Retention & Expansion efforts of the organization, which kicked into full gear with Economic Development Week.

Tera started with DCDC in June 2020 as an Administrative Assistant, but quickly showed a knack for economic development and business assistance. Tera’s willingness to take on more responsibility within the organization made her an ideal candidate for this position.

“Tera has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote her to this important position,” said Ann Marie Miller, Executive Director of DCDC.

Ms. Aguero has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Tech University and is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council.

The Dayton Community Development Corporation is a Texas Type B Economic Development organization that was created in 1996 to provide economic development services to the City of Dayton and the surrounding area. The organization’s web site (www.daytontx.com) contains more information.