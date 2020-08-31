Daniel Park to close for road resurfacing
Daniel Park on Arnold Drive, off of FM 1008, will be closed to all traffic and activities beginning tomorrow, Sept. 1, as the parking lot and driving circle are resurfaced.
The park has been closed to most activities since May, however, remained open to those wishing to use the trails. The work that is about to begin will close the parking areas, closing the park completely.
Renovation of the park includes:
- The total renovation of the concession stands
- Replacement of the electrical system
- Replacement of field lighting and poles
- Replacement of scoreboards
- Reconditioning of all ball fields
- Resurfacing and asphalting the main drive, parking areas, and the drive leading to the softball fields
- Drainage improvements
“This work will complement the new playscape equipment that was built in November as a partnership between the City, KaBoom! and the Rebuild Texas Fund,” said City Manager Theo Melancon. “Our Master Park Plan identifies Daniel Park as an important part of the quality of life in Dayton, now and as the city grows. We’re already seeing exponential growth in our youth sports, and this renovation will help accommodate all of our young ballplayers.”
