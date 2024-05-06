DayGaCom returns to Dayton

DAYTON — The pop-culture and comic book convention known as DayGaCom returns for the first time in two years.

The city's unique three-day experience returns after a two-year hiatus following the highly successful DayGaCom show in 2021.

This year, the convention took a different approach and focused on comic book creators as featured guests.

Appearing at the show are legendary artist and creator of Howard the Duck, Val Mayerik, as well as Pablo "Lobos" Villalobos, a superstar cover artist for DC and Marvel Comics, Edward Kraatz II, admired cover artist for IDW and Dark Horse Comics, and artist Mostafa Moussa, who has inked thousands of pages for multiple comic book publishers. Popular book creators Jay Gillespie of Dimensions Comics and Nico Rodriguez will be featured guests.

Artist Jake Goodman, who spent most of his childhood in Dayton, will also be headed back home for DayGaCom.

This year's show will feature voice actor, Youtuber, and comedian guest Bradley Smith.

The minds behind publisher Last Sentry Comics, creators Heath West, Patrick Yarbrough, and Travis Huffman, will also return to the show this year. Huffman, a Dayton alumnus, is excited to come back home to Dayton,

"I'm looking forward to returning to my hometown to help support this amazing convention for its second year. I started creating comic books in the sixth grade, right here at Colbert," Huffman continues. "That's why Last Sentry Comics sponsors DayGaCom, and I help with the planning. I hope the city bringing something like this to Dayton encourages young people, or anyone young at heart, to make their dreams happen."

Amanda C. Wilson, C.P.M. Community Services Director of the Dayton Civic Center, shares his sentiments, "I'm excited that the City of Dayton has chosen to host the 2024 DayGaCom. I hope the community is as excited to come and enjoy this fun family weekend."

Alter Ego and Games in Baytown will host tabletop gaming competitions at the convention. There will also be a Mario Kart competition, sponsored and organized by DayNet, as well as a Cosplay Contest, all with prizes for winners.

James Chisum from the Mont Belvieu convention NerdCon and Jerry Shafer from the Baytown convention Eastern Rim Funny Book and Vintage Show will be on hand to host multiple panel discussions.

There will be Rumble Robots, photo ops with Barbie, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Star Wars characters. DayGaCom will have numerous vendors and even a taekwondo demonstration by Jacob Brechtel with Liberty County Taekwondo.

DayGaCom is hosted by the City of Dayton and sponsored by HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Shows, Community Resource Credit Union, and Last Sentry Comics. It will take place at the Dayton Community Center at 801 S. Cleveland Street in Dayton on May 10 through 12.