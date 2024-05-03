ELECTION RESULTS - TOTALS (MINUS PROVISIONAL & ABSENTEE)
City of Liberty
Mayor
Rudy Cole - 84
John Hebert, Jr. - 561
At-Large (3 Positions Available)
Bill Griffin - 244
Greg Sattler - 146
Matt Harris - 247
Ross Ward - 274
Tommy Brents - 374
Ed Seymour - 264
City of Dayton
Position 1
Sherial L. Lawson - 188
Harry L. Barnes, Jr. - 230
Position 2
Alvin Burress - 164** RUNOFF
Janette Goulder-Frick - 57
Troy Barrett - 49
Sarah Vickery - 148** RUNOFF
Position 3
John Headrick - 343
City of Cleveland
Position 3
Brent McWaters - 197
Position 4
Desiree David - 203
Position 5
Sophia Johnson - 104
Rachel Hall - 142
City of Daisetta
Mayor
Eric Thaxton - 43
Chancie Bailey - 85
Position 1
Cindy Burchfield - 102
Position 3
Lori Tidwell - 89
Position 5
Andrew McClusky - 96
City of Ames
Position 1
Michael J. Trahan II - 51
Position 2
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Hardy - 33
Cornelius Gilmore - 22
Position 4
Eric ‘Tebo’ Morris - 4
Alfred Lee Freeman, Jr. - 49
Plum Grove
Mayor
Mary Arrendell - 31
Position 2
Froy Ortiz - 32
Rodney Walker - 11
Position 4
Diana Chun - 30
Lee A. Penton Walker - 13
Liberty ISD
Trustee Position 3
Lance Lawrence - 514
Manuel Martinez IV - 103
Trustee Position 6
Jeffery Ryan - 120
Bruce George - 417
Cleveland ISD
Trustee Position 1
Aaron Montesnieto - 132
Bethany Porter - 236
Trustee Position 2
Shaquille ‘Shaq’ Sampson - 285
Trustee Position 3
Chris Wood - 165
Jennifer Peña - 209
Devers ISD
Trustee Position 6
Gradee Davis - 75
Frankie Moeller - 21
Trustee Position 7
Matt Horelica - 77
Tarkington ISD Bond Election
FOR - 431
Against - 439
Hull Fresh Water Supply District
Director
DeeAnn Ard - 49
Marvin Fregia - 32
Bill Long - 46
Jim Parker - 27