Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Officials update flooding issues
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

ELECTION RESULTS - TOTALS (MINUS PROVISIONAL & ABSENTEE)

Posted in:
News
Local Government
  • Article Image Alt Text

City of Liberty 

Mayor 

Rudy Cole - 84

John Hebert, Jr. - 561

At-Large (3 Positions Available) 

Bill Griffin - 244

Greg Sattler - 146

Matt Harris - 247

Ross Ward - 274

Tommy Brents - 374

Ed Seymour - 264

 

City of Dayton 

Position 1 

Sherial L. Lawson - 188

Harry L. Barnes, Jr. - 230

Position 2 

Alvin Burress - 164** RUNOFF

Janette Goulder-Frick - 57

Troy Barrett - 49

Sarah Vickery - 148** RUNOFF

Position 3 

John Headrick - 343

 

City of Cleveland 

Position 3 

Brent McWaters - 197

Position 4 

Desiree David - 203

Position 5  

Sophia Johnson - 104

Rachel Hall - 142

 

City of Daisetta 

Mayor 

Eric Thaxton - 43

Chancie Bailey - 85

Position 1 

Cindy Burchfield - 102

Position 3 

Lori Tidwell - 89

Position 5 

Andrew McClusky - 96

 

City of Ames 

Position 1 

Michael J. Trahan II - 51

Position 2 

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Hardy - 33

Cornelius Gilmore - 22

Position 4 

Eric ‘Tebo’ Morris - 4

Alfred Lee Freeman, Jr. - 49

 

Plum Grove 

Mayor 

Mary Arrendell - 31

Position 2 

Froy Ortiz - 32

Rodney Walker - 11

Position 4 

Diana Chun - 30

Lee A. Penton Walker - 13

 

Liberty ISD 

Trustee Position 3 

Lance Lawrence - 514

Manuel Martinez IV - 103

Trustee Position 6 

Jeffery Ryan - 120

Bruce George - 417

 

Cleveland ISD 

Trustee Position 1 

Aaron Montesnieto - 132

Bethany Porter - 236

Trustee Position 2 

Shaquille ‘Shaq’ Sampson - 285

Trustee Position 3 

Chris Wood - 165

Jennifer Peña - 209

 

Devers ISD 

Trustee Position 6 

Gradee Davis - 75

Frankie Moeller - 21

Trustee Position 7 

Matt Horelica - 77

 

Tarkington ISD Bond Election

FOR - 431

Against - 439

 

Hull Fresh Water Supply District 

Director 

DeeAnn Ard - 49

Marvin Fregia - 32

Bill Long - 46

Jim Parker - 27

The Vindicator Copyright © 2024