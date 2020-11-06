Dayton and Sam’s support DISD’s remote learners

Dayton ISD would like to recognize Sam’s Distribution Center and the City of Dayton for their leadership and partnership with Dayton ISD in working to make Remote Learning better for the students Dayton ISD. Members of Sam’s Distribution presented a check to Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Associate Superintendent of Business Services Tami Pierce at this month’s board meeting. The donation from Sam’s was $5,000 and the City of Dayton also donated $10,000 to assist Dayton ISD in helping our Remote Learners.